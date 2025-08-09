Praise for Derry's tech start up behind Clever Foodie and support for other homegrown businesses

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin has praised the key role business support is playing for local firms following a visit to Aeroblue Software, the Derry-based tech company behind Clever Foodie.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clever Foodie is an innovative software solution which helps food distributors streamline their operations.

During her visit to the company’s premises at The Innovation Centre in Derry, Ms McLaughlin met with the Aeroblue team and learned how the business has benefitted from support through Northern Ireland’s enterprise support service, Go Succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the visit, the SDLP MLA and Economy Spokesperson, said: “It’s an honour to visit Aeroblue Software - a local company that is not only using technology to solve real-world problems but also helping to put the North West on the map as a hub for innovation.

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin with representatives from Aeroblue in Derry.

“Supporting local entrepreneurs is essential if we want to grow a strong, sustainable economy that works for everyone. Go Succeed is doing just that – helping local businesses build confidence, scale their operations and create jobs in our community.”

Through Go Succeed, Aeroblue received tailored mentoring focused on sales strategy, brand development, and strategic planning to support their growth into new markets.

The support helped the team refine their customer engagement strategy and enhance their brand’s visibility in a competitive industry.

Aeroblue Software, trading as Clever Foodie, has already made a significant impact in the food distribution sector with some clients delivering up to 35,000 food products per day using its solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the company’s experience with Go Succeed, Jason McDevitt, Managing Director of Aeroblue Software said: “Go Succeed has provided us with focused support that’s made a real difference to our business. The mentoring helped us sharpen our sales approach and identify the right strategies to grow our presence in new markets.

“We’re passionate about creating software that delivers for our customers – and thanks to the support we’ve received, we’re even better placed to scale and innovate.”

Go Succeed is delivered through all 11 local councils in the north and offers a range of fully funded support including one-to-one mentoring, masterclasses, business planning advice, peer networks and access to grant funding.

Kevin O’Connor, Head of Business, Derry City and Strabane District Council, added: “Aeroblue exemplifies the innovation and entrepreneurial drive that’s flourishing in our community. Their work shows how homegrown tech companies can lead the way in solving real-world challenges, and we’re proud to support their growth through initiatives like Go Succeed.”

Funded by a £9.2 million commitment from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Go Succeed is supporting Northern Ireland’s businesses until March 2026. In its first full year, the service supported nearly 27,500 individuals and businesses and delivered over £2 million in grant funding.