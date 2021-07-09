Preparatory works under way at former Arntz site in Derry

Preparatory clearance work across the Artnz Belting company site is ongoing.

The Pennyburn site off Buncrana Road was last year acquirred by Fortuna Enterprises who own the nearby Bowling Alley complex among other businesses and sites across Derry and Donegal.

Full planning permission has already been granted to a different group of developers back in February 2019 for a cityside medical centre and large supermarket / restaurant complex following years of preparatory works.

The applicants at the time had envisioned leasing the medical centre site to local health authorities for a primary care cityside health facility, and said proposals for the overall project, including site works, access and traffic management had been consulted on.

Preparatory clearance work across the Artnz Belting company site is ongoing.

The developers said they were ‘shovel ready’ to begin work on the hub if the Western Trust agree to develop the much-needed facility for Derry’s cityside.

However it emerged within days of planning permission being granted that the Western Trust had expressed interest in the nearby former military base at Fort George, which was returned to public ownership for the benefit of local people after the Ministry of Defence vacated the site around the turn of the millennium.

Earlier this year the Department for Communities confirmed the Trust was the preferred bidder for a large portion of the Fort George site.

The Arntz site was in the meantime was sold to Fortuna Enterprises, who are one of the city and region’s main investors and job creators.

It is understood that the current activity on the site involves a programme of enabling works to pave the way for as yet unconfirmed future developments.