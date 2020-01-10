Probe into Crescent Link parking system

The owners of Crescent Link are to investigate reports that its parking monitoring technology has broken down over the festive period following several complaints from shoppers.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said he has received correspondence from the owners of the busy Waterside retail park in regard to “erroneous parking charges” issued to customers.

The Foyle MLA said: “An unusually high number of parking charges at Crescent Link Retail Park were brought to my attention over the Christmas period. While it is reasonable to expect an increase in footfall at this time of year, the volume of PCNs issued during this period was cause for alarm. In a majority of cases, motorists were mistakenly alleged to have spent well over the maximum four hours of free parking permitted and subsequently issued with a parking charge. Many of those have successfully appealed their fine which implied there was serious fault with the camera system monitoring vehicles entering and existing the retail park.”

Mr Durkan said he has been assured that the matter “is being investigated as a matter of urgency”, while the Automatic Number Plate Recognition system has been temporarily disabled whilst they determine the cause of the issue. “I would advise anyone who has been affected to contact my office if they require further assistance,” he added.

The Foyle MLA is to meet with the new owners to discuss progressing car parking and access road alterations to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.