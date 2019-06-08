Project Kelvin paved way for data centre, says developer

The developer of a new data centre at Lisahally has said the proximity of the Project Kelvin landing station at Coleraine will be a major facilitator of the massive telecom and computer storage project.

A new design statement submitted by Atlantic Hub Property Ltd., in support of its proposals for the Foyle Port Innovation Park, said the development of the multi-million pound transatlantic fibre cable by Hibernia Atlantic ten years ago had opened the way for the development.

The statement has been newly-submitted by Nicholas Webb Architects Plc. along with a range of other documentation to support a planning application that has yet to be considered by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee.

It states: “A fact that is relevant to the proposed use of the application site for IT services and data centre development, is the close proximity of landing station for the Project Kelvin Transatlantic fibre.

“This project connects Northern Ireland to America via the Hibernia North submarine cable system and opens the opportunity for fast international data connectivity that is required for major data centres developments.”

Work on the new data centre got under way earlier this year but a planning application for the full development has now been submitted.

This is for the erection of “four IT service and data centre buildings, substation compounds, generators, switch gear and transformers together with internal access roads, vehicular access, car parking, security perimeter fencing and gate houses, external site lighting, and associated works”.

Atlantic Hub has said: “The proposal will create significant employment opportunities for both high skilledtechnicians as well as securty and site personnel.

“There are currently no other data centre operating in NI. Hence, approval of Atlantic Hub at Foyle Port Innovation Park would enhance Derry-Londonderry’s regional status and improve the potential for IT industry specific job growth.”