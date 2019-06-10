Promotional rail fares from Derry to Dublin ‘within next year’ - MLA

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has appealed to Translink for the provision of promotional fares for the Derry to Dublin railway route, which are currently afforded at other stations throughout the North.

In addition, he has called for digital ticketing alternatives for train services, making rail travel more convenient particularly in instances of unmanned stations.

The MLA for Foyle commented: “I recently flagged apparent restrictions upon the Derry to Dublin rail service and its pricing with Translink, after concerns were raised by local commuters.

“Currently if travelling by rail from Belfast, Lisburn, Portadown or Newry, customers can avail of a reduced Enterprise fare to Dublin priced at £10.99. Outside of these areas, Enterprise fares at ‘add-on’ stations are priced at a slightly higher fee. However, the Derry Waterside Railway station does not benefit from this cheaper alternative in any form.

“I have received assurances from Translink that given the ongoing upgrading of their ticketing system, it is envisaged that promotional fares to Dublin will be available from all stations across the rail network within the next year, in addition to a roll out of barcode ticketing.”

He continued: “The Derry to Belfast route has enjoyed a surge in popularity over the last year and we want to build on that momentum by ensuring that passengers taking the Derry to Dublin route can avail of affordable and convenient ticketing options.

“In order to deliver for Derry we need an ambitious plan for our infrastructure and that includes our railway. We must deliver a service fit for a modern city and provide more attractive travel options where possible, for people in the North West.”