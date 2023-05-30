News you can trust since 1772
Proposed housing beside Faughanvale church will help meet Eglinton need, says applicant

An application has been lodged to develop a new housing development beside Faughanvale Presbyterian Church.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th May 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:05 BST

A planning statement – completed by Lee Kennedy Planning on behalf of JJM Developments Ltd., states the development will help meet growing social housing need in Eglinton.

The proposed development is on Killylane Road immediately southwest of the church.

“This application is lodged solely to accommodate the current social housing need for 67 new social housing homes in Eglinton as published in the Derry City & Strabane Housing Investment Plan Annual Update 2022 which cannot be accommodated within the settlement limits of Eglinton.

The proposed development will be built on lands south west of Faughanvale Presbyterian Church if they are approved.The proposed development will be built on lands south west of Faughanvale Presbyterian Church if they are approved.
"This planning application is fully supported by the Housing Association – APEX – who have received confirmation from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive that there is an extreme need for social housing units in Eglinton at present.

"Historically, its well published that the social housing need for Eglinton cannot be provided on lands within the village resulting in the need going unmet year on year,” it states.

