‘Protecting the interests of Ireland is paramount’ - McCallion

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has claimed that the planned move by the British Prime Minister to suspend the British Parliament illustrates the “arrogance and contempt” of the Tories and demonstrates Boris Johnson’s intention to force through a no-deal Brexit.

The Foyle MP said that the Tory government were planning to plough ahead with a crash out exit from the European Union regardless of the consequences for border areas like Derry.

The British government has asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament within days of MPs returning there in early September.

The move comes a day after opposition parties agreed on a parliamentary course of action to remove the option of a No Deal Brexit.

Mrs McCallion said: “Today’s move by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demonstrates his clear intent to force through a no-deal Brexit, regardless of the consequences for Ireland; north or south.

“Here in the north west the consequences of a crash out Brexit would be dire with people in Derry and Donegal being hit hardest.

“It also shows the arrogance of the British government and their contempt even for their own political institutions and it is very clear that Irish interests will never be protected at Westminster.”

She added that the fact remained that Brexit was incompatible with the Good Friday Agreement and claimed the Tories have shown a “total disregard for our country and the democratically expressed wishes of the people of the north to remain in the EU”. “The need to protect Irish interests is paramount,” Mrs McCallion said. “Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for our interests against Tory Brexiteers and their catastrophic Brexit agenda, and we will continue to work with the EU and the Irish government to that end.”