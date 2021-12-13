£113m proposed for Newbuildings to Strabane stretch of A5 in draft budget 2022-25

Finance Minister Conor Murphy with MLAs Ciara Ferguson and Pádraig Delargy

Phase 1A of the multi-million pound road project is the proposed stretch from New Buildings to north of Strabane.

Speaking at Stormont this afternoon Mr. Murphy said the draft budget allocated £7.4m in 2022-23, £25.3m in 2023-24 and £80.3m in 2024-25 to the Department of Infrastructure to allow it to proceed with the flagship road project.

This £113m will be supplemented by a further contribution of £57.4m by the Irish Government over the three years - £7.4m in 2022-23, £25m in 2023-24 and £25m in 2024-25.

"Members will be aware a number of flagship capital projects had been agreed by the previous Executive. These draft budget proposals honour the commitment to provide funding for these projects which include regional stadia, the mother and children's hospital, fire and training centre, A5, A6 and Belfast transport hub," he said.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádriag Delargy said: “I welcome that Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy has included over £113m to begin work on the A5 road in the proposed Executive budget.

“The upgrade of the A5 will improve connectivity between the north west and the rest of this island.

"It will tackle regional imbalance, improve the economy and creating jobs.

“The A5 upgrade is vital for road safety as it is currently considered one of the most dangerous roads in Ireland.

"Given the significant strategic importance of this project it is vital that the upcoming public inquiry proceeds without any further unnecessary delays.