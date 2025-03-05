£1.2m grant issued to buy and regenerate Derry's historic Austins department store

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has announced a grant of £1.2million for the purchase of the former Austins department store in the heart of Derry’s historic city centre.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Austins is a landmark listed building that occupies a prime location, but which has lain vacant for the last nine years.

Opened in 1830 at the junction of The Diamond, where the City Hall once stood, and Ferryquay Street, it closed for the last time back in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was thought to have been one of the oldest department stores in the world, opening before Macy’s in New York and Harrods in London and there have been frequent calls for it to be saved.

Marking the announcement of £1.2m for the redevelopment are Minister Gordon Lyons, Rev Robert Miller and Helen Quigley from the Inner City Trust. Lorcan Doherty Photography

The significant grant award to the Inner City Trust from the Minister’s department “recognises the strategic importance of this signature building and forms part of a wider initiative to address dereliction and vacancy across the city centre”, the department said.

In the short term, the funding will ensure the Trust can complete the purchase and undertake immediate restoration works to secure the important built heritage of this key property and begin to advance the physical, social, and economic regeneration of the city.

The Trust have already begun to engage with a range of public and private sector bodies regarding the potential future uses of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the purchase of Austins, Minister Lyons said: “I am pleased my Department has been able to fund the purchase of the ‘Austins’ building. The investment of £1.2million is the first step in the regeneration of this iconic building located at the heart of the Historic Conservation Area.

The former Austins department store.

“This investment will have a transformative effect, not only on Austins, but will contribute to the regeneration of the wider city centre and underlines my commitment to delivering projects which regenerate our urban areas, develop stronger communities and support their continued growth. This is an exciting time for the city and the wider region and this project, along with several others which my Department are also supporting, contributes to these commitments."

The Venerable Robert Miller, Chairman of the Inner City Trust, hailed today’s announcement as a significant step forward in the rescue and revitalisation of one of the city’s most iconic buildings, saying: “This investment is a testament to the power of partnership. I am deeply grateful to the Minister and his Department for their commitment to this key project, which aligns seamlessly with the Inner City Trust’s vision to drive the physical, social, and economic regeneration of the City Centre."

He added: “This restoration will not only breathe new life into an important historic building but will also strengthen the Department for Communities’ Public Realm Scheme and the transformative ambitions of the Derry City and Strabane District Council’s City Deal. It sends a clear message of confidence to other investors that our city is a place of progress, innovation, and opportunity. Our built heritage is a cornerstone of our identity, and through projects like this, it will play a pivotal role in shaping a vibrant, reimagined City Centre - one that fosters prosperity and inspires generations to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Inner City Trust is a ‘not for profit’ third sector organisation and its mission is to advance the physical, social, and economic regeneration of Londonderry. They have a proven record of regeneration projects in Derry.