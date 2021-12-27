£40m welcome but not enough for businesses says Chamber Vice President Selina Horshi
Chamber of Commerce Vice President Selina Horshi has welcomed the Executive's decision to support businesses affected by the Christmas restrictions but warned '£40m is simply not enough to support all our businesses'.
She was speaking after the Executive agreed a £40m financial package to support over 3,000 hospitality businesses in the north affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.
“It is welcome that the Executive has listened to the pleas of businesses across Northern Ireland and announced a financial support package for the hospitality sector. However, while this is a start, £40m is simply not enough to support all our businesses, especially if they are closed or experience a much suppressed trade for any significant length of time.
“It’s now crucial that Land and Property Services and the relevant departments work speedily to identify which businesses are eligible, to ensure that money is allocated as quickly as possible to businesses in dire need of it, and without further delay.
"We continue to urge ministers to strongly lobby the Treasury and the UK Government to release further funding which can support even more businesses across the North West and Northern Ireland," she said.