Public invited to drop-in event to discuss Sainsbury’s plans for old Homebase at Crescent Link in Derry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Members of the public are invited to attend a drop-in event at Unit 16 - the old Next Home premises - at the Crescent Link Retail Park between 2pm and 7pm on Wednesday, January 29.
Cavendish Consulting will be on hand to answer any questions from local residents and businesses about the proposals for the old Homebase at Unit 1.
Last summer it was confirmed Sainsbury's had acquired the Homebase store and was planning to convert it.
According to Cavendish the proposals will also involve improvements to circulation within the car park and improved access to the northern part of the retail park.
A garden centre canopy is to be removed to make way for additional parking. The existing service yard fence line and gate will be adjusted to suit proposed Argos loading bays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.