Public to have say on Sainsbury’s proposals for former Homebase at Derry’s Crescent Link

By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th Aug 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 15:24 BST
The public will have a chance to have their say on Sainsbury’s proposals for a new food store at the former Homebase at the Crescent Link Retail Park when a new online website is launched this week.

The retail giant held a pre-application community consultation on its plans in January.

A new dedicated and bespoke website providing details of the consultation and plans going forward will go live on Thursday, August 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This, according to a public notice, will allow interested parties to view the consultation documentation and site proposals, as well as the pre-application consultation steps being taken.

The public will have a chance to have their say on Sainsbury’s proposals for a new food store at the former Homebase at the Crescent Link Retail Park when a new online website is launched this week.placeholder image
The public will have a chance to have their say on Sainsbury’s proposals for a new food store at the former Homebase at the Crescent Link Retail Park when a new online website is launched this week.

Sainsbury’s intends applying for a variation of the existing planning permission to allow convenience and non-bulky comparison goods to be sold from the unit.

Other associated works include ‘improvements to circulation within the car park to improve access to the northern part of the retail park; removal of garden centre canopy, to be replaced and resurfaced for additional car parking; existing service yard fence line and gate to be adjusted to suit proposed Argos van loading bays; existing delivery bay/external storage canopy to be removed and replaced by smaller canopy; proposed plant to rear of existing garden centre; and existing automatic bi-parting glazed doors on west elevation to be replaced with glazed fire exit doors’.

The website will be live from August 14 until 5pm on September 12, 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More detailed information relating to this proposal can be obtained by calling 02890267099, by emailing [email protected] or by writing to Cavendish, The Kelvin, 17 College Square E, Belfast, BT1 6DH.

Related topics:DerryBelfast
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice