Residents get new kitchens and bathrooms

The Housing Executive has installed new kitchens and bathrooms in tenants’ homes in the Amelia Court and McCartney Park areas of Derry.

Over £630,000 was invested in 64 homes to provide new kitchens and bathrooms, along with significant electrical rewiring to upgrade the properties to a modern high standard.

Eddie Doherty, the Housing Executive’s West Area Manager, said: “Anyone who has ever had a new kitchen and bathroom installed knows it can be very stressful, however, I’m pleased to say feedback from tenants has been overwhelmingly positive.

“These homes have been upgraded to a very high standard, a clear commitment that we want to modernise and improve homes in the North West.

“We also want to assure tenants that their home is fit for the future.”

Local staff carried out a detailed consultation with every tenant on a one-to-one basis before any works commenced.

Tenants were given full access to plan the layout of their new kitchen and bathroom, as well as choose their units and tiles.

Joanne McAuley, whose home was recently refurbished as part of the scheme, commented: “The work has made such a difference to my home.

“My kitchen has a better layout now, I have plenty of room for my appliances and to prepare my meals.

“I’m really pleased with the quality of the work, and my bathroom is also bright and modern.”

These major improvement works took place over a period of 20 weeks, and was completed on time with no complaints from residents.

The high standard of work was achieved with Lowry contractors.