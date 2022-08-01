Residents hail ‘unbelievable’ new homes in Dungiven

The addition of the new houses, apartments and accessible bungalows brings the total number of homes in Ard na Smoll to 52.

Una Donnelly says she loves the new 4-bedroom bungalow provided for her family and says it’s particularly exciting for her 11-year-old son Sean who uses a wheelchair.

After nine years waiting for a suitable home, the family can’t wait to move in and make it their own.

New Ard na Smoll resident, Carolanne O'Neill is pictured outside her new home with children Odhrán and Aoibheann and Marc McLaughlin from Apex

"Our new home is unbelievable. Sean has the freedom to move throughout the whole house easily. The doors and halls are wide enough to accommodate his wheelchair and his wet room is fantastic.

"We’ve been living in unsuitable accommodation for so long and that has always created worry for me about the difficulties we’d face in the case of a fire. I’m so relieved we’ll now be living in such a modern and safe home," she said.

Carolanne O’Neill, another new resident of Ard na Smoll, says she’s very grateful to be moving into a brand new 3-bedroom house with her husband Martin and children Shéa, Odhrán and Aoibheann.

"Earlier this year, we were forced to move in with family after our rented house was put up for sale. Since then, we’ve struggled to find suitable housing on the private rented market, so we’re very pleased to have been allocated this new house.

"We’re so impressed with the quality of the workmanship, and we absolutely love the views of the countryside and mountains surrounding Dungiven. In terms of the location, it’s perfect; within walking distance to school and central to everything in town," said Carolanne.

Donna Matthewson, Apex’s Director of Housing, commented: "We are very pleased to complete the third phase of Ard na Smoll and provide much needed housing in the Dungiven area.

"It’s clear that many people are facing considerable challenges in finding suitable accommodation at the moment, especially those with complex needs. We are proud to have played a part in helping some of those people find a fitting place to call home here in Dungiven."

Ard Na Smoll was built over three phases between 2013 and 2022, with the most recent phase being built by Lowry Construction Ltd.