Responsible Business Awards in NI deadline approaches
The 13 categories cover a range of themes including diversity, wellbeing, climate, technology, partnerships, and community impact.
An individual will be recognised as the 2025 Responsible Business Ambassador and a top prize is awarded to the 2025 NI Responsible Company of the Year, currently held by building materials and timber product supplier JP Corry.
The Awards are free to enter, and winners will be announced at the Awards gala event on 4 September at ICC Belfast.
The full list of Awards categories is as follows:
•NI Responsible Company of the Year Award sponsored by JP Corry
•Climate Action Award sponsored by Heron Energy
•Collaborative Action Award sponsored by Arthur Cox
•Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award sponsored by Encirc
•Employer of Choice Award sponsored by Ulster University
•Impact in your Community Award sponsored by SPAR NI
•Nature & Biodiversity Award sponsored by SONI
•One-To-Watch Award sponsored by Danske Bank
•Responsible Business Ambassador sponsored by SSE Airtricity
•Responsible Product/Service Award sponsored by Translink
•Responsible Technology Innovation Award sponsored by Allstate NI
•Skills & Education Award sponsored by Belfast Harbour
•Wellbeing at Work Award sponsored by Larne Port
The Awards take place in partnership with key sponsor Henry Brothers and in association with Ulster Business, U105 and Consello Group.
Visit www.bitcni.org.uk/awards to enter before the deadline or to find out more.