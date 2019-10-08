Retail and hospitality Jobs Fair to take place in Derry

The Department for Communities has advised that a retail and hospitality Jobs Fair will take place at two locations in Derry tomorrow (Wednesday, October 9).

A range of retail or hospitality positions, some part-time, full-time and temporary Christmas jobs are expected to be on offer at the Fair tomorrow.

Those attending are urged to dress smartly, “as you would for an interview” and to bring along their CV.

The Department has confirmed that there will be various posts available including: retail advisers, food and beverage staff and crew members.

To find out more about the various job roles and to speak to employers, come along to one of the events .

The first takes place at the Foyle Jobs and Benefits Office on Asylum Road from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The second takes place at Lisnagelvin Jobs and Benefits Office the same day from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm

To find out more about employment opportunities local people can also contact an employer adviser:

Foyle: ucemployerasdviser.foyle@dfcni.gov.uk

Lisnagelvin: ucemployeradviser.lisnagelvin@dfcni.gov.uk