Robert wins ‘most influential CEO’ award

The CEO of leading Derry-based Cyber Security firm MetaCompliance, has been awarded the ‘Most Influential CEO of the Year IT’ Award.

Robert O’Brien, from MetaCompliance, received the award at the CV Corporate Excellence Awards 2019.

The 2019 Corporate Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate professionals and companies from across the globe that have gone above and beyond to maintain leadership in their industry, innovate and achieve outstanding results compared to their peers.

Derry based MetaCompliance has been developing software and content for the Cyber Security and Compliance market since 2005 from its Patrick Street base.

Under Robert’s leadership, the company has quickly become one of the world’s leading providers of Cyber Security and Compliance software.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the IT industry, Robert has led the business on a transformational journey that leverages the organisation’s deep domain experience in Information Security and Privacy.

Robert commented on the award win and the plans for the business going forward: “I’m honoured to win the ‘Most Influential CEO of the Year Award’.

“Winning this award cements the company’s achievements to date and recognises the fantastic work of our team in ensuring our clients can access the necessary automation and training to implement their Cyber Security awareness campaigns.”

The company recently won other awards for Cyber Security software and solutions at the Global Business Insight Awards and the ACQ5 Awards.