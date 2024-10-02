Roe Park Resort employees honoured with Long Service Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The four-star Roe Park Resort has celebrated the outstanding dedication and commitment of its employees at its annual summertime ball.

Marking significant milestones of 10 and 20 years respectively, a total of 7employees were honoured at the event, in recognition of their loyal service to the resort. Each employee was presented with engraved plaques and gift vouchers as a token of appreciation from Roe Park’s management team for their ongoing excellence and commitment to the resort.

Presenting colleagues with their awards, George Graham, General Manager, Roe Park Resort, said: “We are incredibly proud of our team and the dedication they’ve shown throughout the years. Our success is built on the hard work of our staff, and we’re thrilled to honour those who have reached this fantastic milestone in their careers. I want to congratulate all those recognised and thank them for their ongoing dedication to the business”.