Royal Irish Academy say independent, cross-border oversight on higher education provision needed in NI
The RIA is an independent, all-island society with around 600 members, which contributes to public debate and policy formation on issues in education, research, science and technology, and culture.
During a deputation to Derry City and Strabane District Council members, at a Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 1, member, Professor Gerry McKenna, said the RIA published a report entitled ‘Finding Common Ground’, relating to higher and further education in the North West, which he said was “suffering from peripherality in a way that the major cities weren’t”.
“In Dublin you have the Parliament, you have government departments, you have banks, and the same applies in Belfast,” he said. “But the North West doesn’t have that level of infrastructural support and financial support and therefore suffers.
“We were particularly taken by the relative distribution of the student population in cities relative to the city.
“For example if you take Limerick with a population of around 100,000 and 30,000 students and Derry with 100,000-plus population and just over 5 ,000 students, it is clearly out of line with other towns and cities in in Ireland.
“We looked at the possible future models of tertiary education development and there needs to be independent oversight to actually push things along, working with both governments.
“In Northern Ireland we’ve 10 autonomous, independent higher education institutions developing their pathways as they feel appropriate without any oversight, so there’s no obvious Northern Ireland higher education strategy.
“If you want the [current] strategy for higher education in Northern Ireland you take the plans of those ten institutions and staple them together, so we feel very strongly that there is a need for oversight.”
“It’s an issue which we have brought to the attention of the Department on a number of occasions, as we think it is a serious anomaly.”
SDLP councillor Rory Farrell agreed that a lack of independent oversight had led to “decline and stagnation at Magee and a boom in Belfast”.
He added: “If Magee reached 10,000 students overnight and there was no growth at ay other campus, Belfast would still have 75 percent of university places in the north and Derry would still have the smallest university population on this island.
“So for Derry to get its fair share, there needs to be independent oversight.”
