Rural Derry road ruled out of Project Stratum because homes can already access high speed broadband

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has said homes on the Drumcraig Road between Magheramason and Cullion are already able to access broadband with speeds of 30 megabits per second (Mbps).

Mr. Lyons was responding to a query from the SDLP candidate for Foyle Sinéad McLaughlin.

“As you are aware, Project Stratum is a broadband intervention scheme to improve connectivity for premises unable to access broadband services of 30 Mbps or greater, primarily across rural areas of NI. The intervention area for Project Stratum was determined following an Open Market Review (OMR) and State aid public consultation.

Drumacraig Road

"The information gathered indicated that a Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) could provide all of the premises on Drumcraig Road with a broadband service of 30Mbps or greater, or that they will be able to avail of such a service by January 2022. These premises are therefore not included in Project Stratum,” said Mr. Lyons.

He said the rural community was not eligible under State aid rules.

“The rationale for this decision is outlined in State aid rules, where premises with access to a broadband service of 30Mbps or greater by January 2022, are not eligible to benefit from Project Stratum.