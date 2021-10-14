Ryanair mocks up Derry Girls in Manchester United and Man City jerseys to promote new flights

Saoirse-Monica, who plays Erin in the hit Channel 4 comedy is wearing the colours of the 'Red Devils' while Dylan, who plays James, is pictured wearing those of the 'Sky Blues', in a poster used to promote the route online.

Their picture is accompanied by the legend: 'Two cities divided connected by Ryanair. New route - Derry to Manchester.'

In a tweet promoting a €19.99 offer on flights if customers book by October 15 Ryanair use a famous quote from Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) in episode four of the sitcom.

"'Clive woke up in Derry surrounded by Russians and Fenians.' Be like Clive - three weekly flights from December, from €19.99. Book by Oct 15th," the airline tweeted.

Crystal Palace-supporting Dylan tweeted in response: "I’m not a man city fan. Please turn that into a @CPFC kit," alongside an 'in tears laughing emoji.'