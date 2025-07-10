Savour the best of the North West at the LegenDerry Street Food Festival

The LegenDerry Street Food Festival is back this month with a feast of fine flavours and aromas from Friday, July 18 to Saturday, July 19.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tantalising medley of some of the city’s most creative street food will be on offer, as Guildhall Street and Harbour Square transform into a vibrant hub of culinary creativity, showcasing the very best the North West has to offer.

This year’s Derry Street Food Festival is packed with flavour, thanks to an incredible line-up of local favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy delicious pizza from Mena’s Pizza, speciality coffee from Offing Coffee and Silver Bean, and refreshing local drinks from Walled City Brewery, Rough Brothers, and Redgate Cider.

The LegenDerry Street Food Festival is back this month with a feast of fine flavours and aromas from Friday July 18 – Saturday July 19.

Feast on hearty street food from Doherty’s Meats, Notorious Street Food, and El Tapas Gra, savour cheesy toasties from Terra Bakehouse, and discover artisan treats at Guild Café plus much more. Come hungry, leave happy — this is street food, LegenDerry style!

Coinciding with the 153rd Open Championship in Portrush, the festival is the perfect complement to the action on the greens, and the best place to unwind after a day out on the course.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, said: “The festival offers a great opportunity to sample the very best local hospitality in a chilled, summer festival setting. We will be seeing an influx of visitors over the course of the Open who will be seeking out other experiences during their time here, and this is a real highlight in the wider tourism offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to acknowledge all the work that has gone into planning the event from the LegenDerry Food Network who have done so much already to grow and enhance the local food offering. I look forward to getting the chance to sample some of the delicious fare on offer and to seeing a great local turn out to support the event.”

Stephanie Bradley from LegenDerry Food said: “We’re thrilled to be serving up this year’s Street Food Festival, made possible with the fantastic support of Tourism NI, Alchemy, and Derry City and Strabane District Council. It’s all about bringing people together to celebrate our local food heroes - the chefs, brewers, baristas, and bakers who make this place so deliciously different.

Admission is free with events running from 2.30pm to 11pm. Visit www.legenderryfood.com/events