See smash hit comedy ‘Nobody puts Bernie in Corner’

Ladies if you love ‘Wine O’Clock’ then you are definitely going to love this!!!!

Nuala and Noleen present the new smash hit comedy ‘Nobody puts Bernie in Corner’ at the Alley Theatre in Strabane this Friday, May 24 - for one night only.

Written by and starring Rozyln Sheridan, and directed by Dan Gordon, join Bernie Jones on her crazy ‘Dirty Dancing’ themed hen party and get ready to meet her madcap family and friends while you have ‘The Time Of Your Life!’

Bernie is a single mother to her stroppy teenage daughter and from her living room runs an ironing service called ‘Let’s Get Steaming.’

When Bernie’s long-suffering driving instructor pops the question she reluctantly agrees and sets the date!

Will she make it down the aisle or will she discover her real-life Johnny Castle?

This high energy, hilariously funny comedy show features 90’s disco classics and some iconic songs from Dirty Dancing!

If you’re crazy for Swayze and fancy a bit of salsa in your karaoke, then join Bernie Jones for a wild night of fun and laughter and let’s get this party started!

Tickets are £15 available from the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com

Don’t forget Sole Purpose Productions are launching a brand new play ‘Mothers Out Front’ where a woman kidnaps arch climate change denier Donald Trump to save the planet and it’s coming to the Alley Theatre on Thursday, May 30 at 8pm.

Tickets are going fast.