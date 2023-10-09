Selina Horshi efforts must be redoubled to prioritise NW for investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chamber President was speaking at the 65th President’s Annual Dinner held at the White Horse Hotel.

She said the North West city region has the potential to become a world class leader in areas like RegTech [regulatory technology], life sciences and advanced manufacturing, but it must be given the tools it needs to do the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chamber President welcomed the commitment by Invest NI to increase resources for sub-regional offices like Derry and bring forward an economic plan with clear targets to address the current imbalance.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derry Chamber of Commerce held its Annual President’s Dinner at the White Horse Hotel. Pictured left to right are Chamber CEO Anna Doherty, US Consul General James Applegate, Chamber President Selina Horshi and Maurece Hutchinson, JMK Solicitors.

“Our aim is to bring investment to this region that supports our people, our businesses and our economy. We warrant special consideration in the North West City Region – partly to redress the historical under investment and high deprivation levels here, but also to recognise the potential we have with the unique strengths of our border proximity, familiarity with multi-jurisdictional operating, the potential of our port, airport, growing university campus, emerging RegTech and life science clusters and our critical mass of population.

“We have worked hard to strengthen our relationship with Invest Northern Ireland, calling for clear targets for this area in terms of resourcing, job creation, job quality, and increased productivity and are pleased to see this feedback being taken on board in the Invest NI action plan published this week.

“We will fight for the opportunities to come here and will work in collaboration with Invest NI and other strategic city partners to ensure we make the strongest possible case for investment in the North West,” she said.

The Derry Chamber of Commerce held its Annual President’s Dinner at the White Horse Hotel. Pictured left to right are Chamber CEO Anna Doherty, US Consul General James Applegate, Jonathan McKeown, CRASH Services, Maurece Hutchinson, JMK Solicitors and Chamber President Selina Horshi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsored by JMK Solicitors and CRASH Services, the dinner was attended by around 300 business representatives, politicians, dignitaries, and civic leaders, and included special guest, the newly appointed US Consul-General James Applegate.

Managing Director of JMK Solicitors, Maurece Hutchinson added: “Chamber has been a fantastic support to us since we established our North West office in the city a few years ago.