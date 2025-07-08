Share Energy becomes Northern Ireland’s newest Living Wage Employer

Share Energy, Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing independent electricity supplier, has officially been accredited as a Living Wage Employer — reinforcing its commitment to fairness, transparency, and doing better by people.

Share Energy, which shares 50% of profits with customers, already pays all its staff the real Living Wage or above.

The new accreditation formalises that commitment and aligns with Share’s mission to challenge the status quo in the energy market — not only through pricing and ownership, but through ethical business practices too.

“Fairness is at the heart of everything we do,” said Damian Wilson, CEO of Share Energy. “We were already paying the real Living Wage but formalising that commitment sends a clear message — to our team, our customers, and the wider sector — that being a better energy provider starts with how you treat people. We’re proud to join a movement of employers raising the bar for what good business looks like.”

Founded with the goal of reshaping energy in Northern Ireland, Share Energy offers low, transparent rates and app-based tools to help customers take control of their energy usage. As a fully NI-owned provider, it aims to keep money in the local economy and give customers real power — not just electricity.

Katherine Chapman, Director, Living Wage Foundation said: “We’re delighted that Share Energy has joined the movement of over 16,000 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to go further than the government minimum to make sure all their staff earn enough to live on.

“They join thousands of small businesses, as well as household names such as Burberry, Barclays, Everton Football Club and many more. These businesses recognise that paying the real Living Wage is the mark of a responsible employer and they believe that everyone needs to be able to live with dignity and have a decent standard of living."

The real Living Wage is the only UK wage rate based on the cost of living. It is voluntarily paid by over 14,000 UK businesses who believe their staff deserve a wage that meets everyday needs. In Northern Ireland, around 20% of workers earn less than the real Living Wage — making the commitment of employers like Share all the more vital.

For Share Energy, this is just one more step toward building a better energy future — one that’s fair, inclusive, and focused on real people.