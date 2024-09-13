Derry’s MP and the First and Deputy First Ministers have expressed extreme concern following a decision by the Labour Party to pause Northern Ireland’s four City Deals less than a week from Derry & Strabane’s £210m deal being signed off.

Executive Ministers on Friday afternoon said they were ‘gravely concerned’ over the shocking move by the Labour Party after receiving word.

The Office of the First & Deputy First Ministers said the UK Government is to pause City and Growth Deals until the Spending Review, which will not conclude until next spring.

A massive amount of time and significant funding has already been dedicated towards pre-planning for the huge investments being drawn down in Derry & Strabane and the other three regions – Causeway Coast and Glens, the Belfast City region, Mid South West region.

Derry & Strabane's City Deal was the single biggest investment due to the region.

The money was to be a joint funding package between the UK government and the NI Executive, with the Council and other partners providing additional funding. Three other regions across the north were also granted City Deals under the previous Tory government.

Foyle SDLP MP Colum Eastwood

Eastwood: City Deal ‘pause’ shocking days before signing

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP has said that a decision to ‘pause’ funding for city and region growth deals just days before the Derry deal was due to be signed is an enormous shock.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood.

The Foyle MP, who has fought for City Deal funding for Derry and the North West for years, said that he will be raising it with the British Government urgently.

Mr Eastwood said that all parties and partner organisations now have to pull together to save their city deals.

Colum Eastwood MP descrived the announcement as “devastating”.

"Significant and substantial investment plans are now facing undue delay and disruption with no certainty or clarity ahead of the Comprehensive Spending Review.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Finance Minister Caomihe Archibald and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

“The SDLP pioneered the idea of City Deal funding in Northern Ireland and we had to fight the Executive very step of the way to agree. The British Government has said that it is committed to investing in those communities that need it most - well there’s no region that needs this kickstart investment more than Derry and the North West or Northern Ireland more generally. I know we can make that case powerfully.

“This funding was critical to projects that can transform communities across the North. We can’t afford to give up that opportunity. I will be in touch with British Government Ministers about this decision urgently.

“We fought for years to get to this point. Now we need every party and every partner organisation to pull together to save our City Deals.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The decision to pause funding for City and Growth Deals is unacceptable and deplorable, and I would urge the British Government to urgently reconsider.

2021: The then Mayor, Councillor Brian Tierney at the launch of the £250m Derry City and Strabane District City Deal Heads of Terms with John Kelpie, Chief Executive and Alfie Dallas, Lead Finance Officer DCSDC and Eve Blair, compere, which was to see funding invested in the region over the next 15 years a the creation of 7000 jobs. This was to be the largest single investment in the region and could boost the economy by £210m a year. There are ten major projects in the deal concentrating on health and life sciences and digital industries. The UK and Stormont governments will provide funding of £105m for the deal, with another £40m provided by Derry City and Strabane District Council and private partners. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.02.21

“This approach is extremely short-sighted. These City and Growth Deals will be game-changers for the regeneration of our cities and towns, and a catalyst for economic growth and creating good jobs. It’s crucial that they continue as planned.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added: “Officials were informed of this potential direction of travel on Wednesday. We raised this during a meeting with the Chancellor in London on Thursday, spelling out the dire consequences such a decision would have and urged for a reconsideration.

“Departments and Deal Partners will be urgently assessing what this pause means for the City and Growth Deals projects moving forward. There will be much detail to work out, but we will do that as a matter of urgency, alongside all relevant partners.”

Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “Following yesterday’s meeting with the Chancellor I wrote to the Treasury calling on them to immediately reverse this reprehensible decision, which comes less than a week before the scheduled signing of the Derry City and Strabane Deal.

“I urged the British government to provide space for proper political engagement to get to a positive outcome and a commitment to go ahead with the deal.

“Instead they have chosen to proceed to pause their funding commitments.

“The British government have said it’s attempting to reset relationships, instead they have acted in very bad faith.

“I am calling on them to step up and honour the commitments and pledges made on City Deals, where significant plans and contracts have already been put in place at significant cost to local councils, project promoters, the Civil Service and Whitehall Departments.”

The move by Labour under Keir Starmer comes just days after the party controversially stripped millions of pensioners of their winter fuel allowance.

Speaking in Derry, Sinn Féin’s Sandra Duffy has said the British Government’s decision must be reversed immediately.

Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “News that the British government is pausing funding for City and Growth Deal projects is totally unacceptable and deplorable.

“It’s a major blow to our local economy, and businesses, and for the city and district as a whole who have worked tirelessly for years to drive forward this plan to transform our region.

“The City and Growth Deal funding represents a historic investment in this region, and it will have absolutely game-changing outcomes for regeneration, creating good jobs and unleashing our full economic potential.

“I will be writing to the British Chancellor Rachel Reeves today urging her to immediately reverse this decision and reinstate this funding.”

Alliance Party Finance spokesperson Eóin Tennyson also said the announcement must be reconsidered.

The Upper Bann MLA has said: “The decision to pause funding for City and Growth Deals is short-sighted and an act of bad faith. It comes after significant cost has already been invested by the Executive, local councils, and project partners, and just a week before the scheduled signing of the Derry City and Strabane Deal.”

“City Deals present huge potential to grow our local economies, create sustainable jobs and revitalise our towns and cities. If the Government is serious about economic growth, they should allow them to proceed without delay.

“The Chancellor should urgently reconsider her approach, honour pre-existing commitments and lift the pause on this funding.”