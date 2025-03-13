Shopping Spraoi: Pop-up Sustainable Fashion Shop for young people to be held in Carndonagh

Inishowen social enterprise, Spraoi agus Spórt, have announced that their swap or buy fashion pop-up shop for young people will run again next Saturday, March 22.

The ‘Shopping Spraoi’ sustainable clothing project is aimed at 16 to 25-year-olds and will be held at the Aras Carndonagh Community School on Saturday, March 22 from 12pm-4pm

The Shopping Spraoi project was launched last year and project co-ordinator Aoibhín Nolan says it was a great success.

"We were blown away by the response to Shopping Spraoi!

What to expect from a Shopping Spraoi event.

“On the day, over 500 people attended, with 30 young people hosting their own clothing rails and more than 1,000 preloved items available for swap or sale.

"It was amazing to see so many people getting involved in sustainable fashion and embracing the circular economy."

“We plan to run more Shopping Spraoi events over the course of the project,” says Aoibhín.

The pop-up shop this Saturday is open to anyone to come along to swap, buy or just learn more about sustainability. If you want to sell or swap, you can apply to have your own clothes rail here: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx... Or if you just want to shop, you can get tickets to attend here: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../shopping-spraoi-pre-loved...

Aoibhín says Shopping Spraoi aims to encourage young people to reduce fashion waste and make eco-friendly choices.

“While they are doing this, they can have a great time with friends and the local community.”

The Shopping Spraoi project is funded by the Irish Youth Foundation and the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund 2024.

The sustainable fashion pop-up project is part of Spraoi agus Spórt’s circular economy hub, Síoraí.

The hub aims primarily to reduce waste and dumping, by extending the lifetime and use of materials and products.

It involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling as much as possible, for as long as possible.

The developing hub is already home to Síoraí Clothing and Accessories and Síoraí Home, which sells revamped preloved furniture.

There are also plans to launch a Síoraí Tech for restored technology and devices, and Síoraí Bicycles for repaired bikes and scooters.