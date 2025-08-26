Slight recovery in the number of Donegal pubs against backdrop of significant long term decline

A slight recovery in the number of pubs in Donegal was reported last year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donegal was one of only four in the 26 counties to experience a year-on-year increase between 2023 and 2024.

The number of pubs in the county increased by three from 331 in 2023 to 334 in 2024.

This was the first increase since 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A slight recovery in the number of pubs in Donegal was reported last year.

Three other counties – Clare, Dublin and Wexford – had increases, and five - Carlow, Laois, Mayo, Sligo and Westmeath – had no change.

The remaining seventeen all experienced a decrease.

However, locally the overall trend has been one of significant decline over the past twenty years.

The number of pubs in Donegal fell by 119 from 453 in 2005 to 334 in 2024. That’s a 26 per cent decrease.

Between 2019 (367 pubs) and 2024 (334 pubs) there has been a nine per cent decline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures are contained in a new report commissioned by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI).

Generally the report shows a continuing decline in the number of pubs in Ireland, with 2,119 - or one in four - closing their doors since 2005.

The report, compiled by Economist and Associate Professor Emeritus at DCU, Anthony Foley, shows an average of 112 pubs stopped trading every year, with a further 600 to 1,000 closures estimated over the next decade.

All 26 counties experienced declines over the 2005 to 2024 period. The highest decrease was in Limerick (-37.2%), followed by Offaly (-34.1%), Cork (-32.7%), Roscommon (-32.3%), Tipperary (-32.0%), Laois (-30.6%), Longford (-30.1%) and Westmeath (-30.0%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Foley said: “This report reveals a pattern of pub closures across Ireland, particularly in rural Ireland in recent years. The addition of profound economic uncertainty through US trade tariffs and reduced levels of inbound tourism further threaten the financial foundations of family-owned pubs across the country. In the absence of government intervention, we are likely to see a further 600 to 1,000 pubs close over the coming decade.”

DIGI secretary, Donall O’Keeffe said: “More than 100 pubs are closing every year in Ireland, due in large part to the high costs imposed by the State. Without immediate intervention, up to 1,000 more pubs will close for the last time, leaving their communities without a vital community and tourism hub. Once closed, such pubs rarely re-open.”