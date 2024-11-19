Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snow and icy conditions have raised questions about workplace safety in the cold ❄️

Snowy conditions across the UK have caused disruptions

Guidelines suggest minimum temperatures of 16°C for offices and 13°C for physical work, though employers are not legally bound to these

Employers must ensure safe working conditions, including heating, protective clothing and risk assessments

Snow days don’t automatically mean businesses must close

Employees unable to commute safely due to snow should communicate with their employers

Snowy conditions, described as "the first taste of winter," have led to train cancellations and road delays across parts of the UK following severe weather warnings.

The Met Office issued three yellow warnings for snow and ice, covering regions including the North, the Midlands, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

The chilly weather is raising questions about workplace safety and comfort, with many employees wondering ‘How cold is too cold to work?’

When is it too cold to work?

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) governs workplace safety in the UK, but there is no specific minimum temperature outlined in law.

But the Workplace (Health, Safety, and Welfare) Regulations 1992 state that the temperature in workrooms should be "reasonable”, that what is deemed "reasonable" depends on the type of work you do and whether you are based outside or in an office capacity.

A Northern Rail train travels on tracks past snow in Buxton, northern England, on 19 November 2024 (Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

For example, the Approved Code of Practice states that any sedentary workplace - i.e. office environments such as call centres, offices and public reception areas - should be heated to a minimum temperature of at least 16 degrees.

Temperatures can go as low as 13 degrees if you work inside but your job involves manual labour. Examples of this would include warehouse work.

All of these workplaces are expected to have toilets and hand basins, with soap and towels or a hand dryer. Drinking water also has to be available for employees.

What’s the law?

While the above is a generally agreed upon set of guidelines, it is not legally binding, and employers have a duty of care during extreme weather conditions, rather than a legal obligation.

Legislation like the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 places a general duty on employers to ensure the health, safety and welfare of their employees.

This includes providing a safe working environment, which may involve considerations for extreme weather conditions.

The Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 further requires employers to conduct risk assessments to identify and address potential hazards in the workplace.

In the context of cold weather, employers should assess the risk of exposure to low temperatures and implement measures to mitigate any adverse effects on employees' health.

In practical terms, many workplaces in the UK adopt guidelines from organisations such as the HSE to determine appropriate actions during extreme weather conditions.

The HSE suggests that employers should take measures to control the risks associated with cold weather, such as providing suitable clothing, adjusting work schedules and considering additional breaks in warm areas.

What about in the event of snow?

Snow can disrupt commutes, close schools and lead to safety hazards, raising questions about workplace attendance and operations.

Employers are not legally required to close their premises during snow unless the conditions pose a serious risk to health and safety, but factors such as access to the workplace, heating and the ability to operate safely should guide decisions.

Employers who fail to address these issues may breach health and safety regulations.

Do I have to go to work if it snows?

Employees are generally expected to attend work unless their contract states otherwise. But if severe snow makes travel unsafe or impossible, employees should notify their employer as soon as possible.

Employers should not unreasonably penalise staff for being unable to attend, especially if transport is severely disrupted. Additionally, the rise of flexible working has made snow days less of a disruption for many office-based employees.

Where possible, employers should allow staff to work from home, minimising productivity loss while avoiding risks associated with commuting in hazardous conditions.

For parents, snow often forces school closures, which can leave you without childcare at short notice. While there is no legal obligation for employers to offer special arrangements, they are encouraged to be flexible.

Parents are entitled to take unpaid leave for emergencies involving dependents, including unexpected school closures.

