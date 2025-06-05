Sod cut at Tillie & Henderson in Derry city centre in milestone for £24m major housing development

A significant investment of £24m is set to transform the former Tillie and Henderson shirt factory site in Derry.

It includes £14m from the Department for Communities and £10m in private finance from Ark Housing Association.

The project, spearheaded by Ark Housing, and officially launched on Thursday by the newly elected Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council Ruairí McHugh, will see the construction of 131 much-needed social homes at the Tillie and Henderson site.

This, says Ark, will not only address critical housing need but also generate substantial economic benefits for the area to the tune of £45m.

The Mayor of Derry & Strabane Ruairí McHugh cutting the first sod at the new Tillie & Henderson development. Also pictured is Mr Jim McShane, Chief Executive of Ark Housing Association

It is being delivered by the Martin Property Group in partnership with Ark Housing, and main contractor Hugh J. O'Boyle Ltd.

Mr Jim Mc Shane, Chief Executive of Ark Housing Association, said: “Through collaborative efforts, we are not only providing 131 much-needed social homes to families and older persons facing housing stress, but we are also making a substantial £24m investment that will deliver significant economic benefits to the city.

"This project is also about restoring dignity, building a thriving community, and ensuring a lasting positive legacy for this historic site and we are delighted to be partnering the people of Derry in this initiative.”

The Mayor, Colr. Ruairí McHugh, said: "This is a significant investment of £24 million, a testament to the power of partnership, which includes vital capital funding from the Department for Communities and private finance from Ark Housing Association.

The launch of the new Tillie & Henderson development on Thursday.

"It is a momentous occasion for the city that goes beyond bricks and mortar, but addresses a critical need for social housing in our city, providing 131 much-needed homes for families and older persons.

"These modern city homes, with superb views of the River Foyle, will not only offer quality living but will also foster a more united and shared society through the 'Housing for All' programme, which is at the heart of this development.

"The investment will also generate substantial economic benefits for our region, contributing to economic growth, creating jobs and stimulating local businesses.

"The Tillie and Henderson site holds a special place in Derry's history, and it is fitting that it is now being transformed to provide a lasting positive legacy for future generations and I was honoured to be invited along to the sod cutting event this week.”