St Columb’s Park Avenue re-opens after £385,000 upgrade

The £385,000 upgrade of St Columb’s Park Avenue in Derry’s Waterside is now complete.

The work, jointly funded by the Department for Communities and Derry City and Strabane District Council, was part of the wider St Columb’s Park regeneration plan.

It has transformed the entrance and access road within the park and woods where people can walk, relax and enjoy the scenery of the River Foyle which flows alongside.

The improvements included the realignment of the existing avenue, enabling a more direct and safer route for traffic and pedestrians from St Columb’s Park Road, Ebrington and the Peace Bridge to St Columb’s Park House.

New stone walls, imposing gates and railings create an entrance befitting this historic park, adding to what is an impressive green space in the heart of the Waterside.

The realigned avenue has also resulted in additional green space, expanding the park grounds and creating new areas for the numerous events held within the park.

Paul McNaught, from DfC, said: “The work undertaken has created easier access to and from Ebrington, the Peace Bridge, the Greenway Network and various events, attractions, recreational facilities and extensive glenside walks in the park.

“The new access road complements previous regeneration work in the park and will make a real difference to the visitor experience.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, welcomed the completion of the project and said the realigned avenue was a key element of the regeneration works for the park.

“This specific piece of work has really enhanced the entire park by improving the overall accessibility to its expansive green space and the walled garden at the house,” she added.

Meanwhile, work is nearing completion on both the Kilfennan Valley Park Greenway and the Clooney Greenway projects, two significant additions to the city’s urban greenway network.