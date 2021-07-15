St. Columb's College old boy and Tyrone GAA hero Brian Dooher hailed for Brexit work

In this role he has been instrumental in helping retailers get their red tape in order for the import and export of products of animal origin, Mr. Connolly told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster this morning.

He said: "I have to pay tribute at this point to the DAERA staff, particularly the Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher, for the sterling work he has done being on call at all hours and really making sure that not only were things moving but that we as retailers and our colleagues in logistics were aware of our responsibilities and how to live up to those very easily."