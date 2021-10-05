Stargazer of the North West : Derry photographer Patryk Sadowski

Talented photographer Patryk Sadowski and the Andromeda M-31 scene he captured.

Patryk is a master of capturing landscapes and the sky at night, better known as astrophotography.

Aside from capturing breathtaking shots, Patryk says his biggest achievement in life is being a “father, storyteller and life tour guide” for his daughter. I asked Patryk about his life as a photographer.

“I was born in Poland, but for over 10 years I have been living permanently in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I have been photographing since 1998, but I became seriously involved in photography in 2005.

“Whether it’s landscape photography, astrophotography or aerial photography, I can’t imagine my life without it.

“Especially with such beautiful landscapes at hand.

“I photographed from a kid, mainly with disposable analog cameras. However, my father gave me the first ‘real’ camera when I was 14.

“It was a Zenit SLR Camera. Then something clicked and I developed this passion to this day.”

In June, two of Patryk’s photographs were selected for a competition called Reach for the Stars. This was an exhibition run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies. The first image is named ‘Errigal Nightscape.’

This is a stunning photograph captured at Lough Aganive, Co. Donegal. The photograph features Errigal Mountain in the backdrop. Errigal is 11th in Ireland’s top 100 tallest peaks.

The second photograph that was selected is an outstanding shot of the famous Andromeda Galaxy, which is named after French astronomer Charles Messier who studied the night sky during the 17th century.

Astronomers sometimes call this galaxy ‘Messier 31, or M31.’

“I have several projects in the planning for this coming winter,” said Patryk.

“Mainly related to astrophotography. I am also planning a mini-exhibition in the city centre. It all depends on how quickly I collect the necessary photographic material.”

Patryk has many influences in life, from psychologists to scientists. His message to young photographers out there is to “never stop”.

“Some of my influences are Jordan Bernt Peterson, a Canadian professor of psychology and clinical psychologist, mainly through views and a rational view of the world. Also Neil deGrasse Tyson, an American astrophysicist and planetary scientist.

“My favourite shot to date is Dunluce Castle - Magical, Mysterious, Majestic - where for the first time I use several techniques (light painting, stacking and blending) to create one photograph. I like to photograph anywhere on the coast, but I can find myself practically anywhere.”

He has a positive ethos: “Never stop. Every day is a school day. Be humble and take criticism as a lesson. The one who cannot do this stands still and thus moves back instead of going forward.”