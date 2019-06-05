Stendhal Festival wins prestigious ‘Most Promising’ event award

Organisers of Stendhal Festival were celebrating another awards win recently after the Limavady based music festival was named Most Promising Authentic NI

Event or Festival Experience at the 2019 Tourism Northern Ireland Awards.

Stendhal came out on top of a strong field that included Open House Festival in Bangor and the Armagh Food and Cider Festival.

Ross Parkhill, Stendhal Festival Director said: “This award win is a welcome bonus for us as we head into the summer and our 9th event in August, so thank

you very much to Tourism Northern Ireland for recognising the authenticity and passion that goes into creating the Stendhal experience.

“As always, the biggest thanks goes out to our superb team of volunteers who continue to make Stendhal what it is and continue to help cement the event and

Limavady in the cultural landscape of Northern Ireland. Every one of Team Stendhal is worth their weight in gold to the music and cultural sector in

Northern Ireland and particularly here in Limavady and this award is testament to their desire to make Stendhal all it can be.”

Ross continued: “We’d also like to thank our funders and supporters; Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, TNI, Help Musicians NI, North West Regional

College, Zero Waste North West, The Nerve Centre and everyone else who has graciously and generously supported us over the years.”

Concluding Ross added: “Finally we would like to thank our Festival goers who have been supporting us in ever increasing numbers over the past 9 years. We

have a special atmosphere at Stendhal and it is down to all the amazing people who come through the gate every year looking to enjoy the unique Stendhal

Experience. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to welcoming you all back to the farm this August for what is going to be the best Stendhal yet.”

Stendhal Festival takes place at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, on August 15-17. For more information visit www.stendhalfestival.com