‘Summer School of Rock’ set to return to the Alley Theatre

The ‘Summer School of Rock’ for kids returns to the Alley Theatre from Monday, July 22 – Friday 26 (from 11am to 3pm each day) facilitated by The Arts Academy.

Suitable for ages seven years upwards, this is a chance to unleash their inner rock star with five days of music lessons led by professional teaching staff.

They will be truly immersed into the world of music in this week-long interactive fun programme full of opportunity to explore and develop their musical creativity. Gerry Strawbridge from the Arts Academy said: “This is the 3rd year of the Summer School of Rock and each year it gets better and better. Last year we were amazed at what the kids achieved in a week. Not only did they have fun but also they developed their musical skills and confidence on stage. Some of them had no musical experience before and at the end of the week were able to showcase in front of their family and friends in a short group performance.

“This year the summer school will be full of exciting and innovative musical workshops – we will be giving guitar, keyboard and drumming lessons, developing their singing and song-writing techniques, plus the Alley Theatre technical team will be taking the kids backstage and letting them explore technical requirements for stage including lighting and sound.

“This course is designed to be fun whilst also nurturing confidence to bring out the best in young people both on and off stage. It is amazing to see the difference from the start of the week to the end as participants really come out of themselves with increased creativity, communication, planning and teamwork skills – and most important of all they develop new friendships whilst having fun!

“No musical experience is required and it is perfect for any aspiring young musician. Plus there may be opportunities for participants to perform in upcoming productions by the Arts Academy!”

The Summer School of Rock facilitated by Gerry Strawbridge is brought to you by the creative production team of The Arts Academy who created ‘Keep Er Lit’ ‘Balo Balo’, ‘Gutz’, ‘Mulan’, ‘Spook House’ and ‘Sleepy Hollow’.

The cost is £70 per rocker. Book online www.alley-theatre.com or contact The Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444