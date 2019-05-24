Take-off for new Derry to Manchester service

Derry’s long anticipated new service to Manchester is due for take off today, marking the re-establishment of a route that last operated eight years ago.

Loganair announced earlier this year that it was introducing the daily commercial service between Manchester and City of Derry Airports.

The announcement came after the Scottish airline was awarded the contract for the Public Service Obligation, Derry-London Stansted route, in the wake of route operator flybmi going into Administration. Loganair also operates a Glasgow service from Derry.

Securing a new route to the north of England has been a long-term goal for airport management and Derry & Strabane Council since Flybe’s service to Manchester ended in 2011 despite its strong performance and the new service is being heralded as a milestone in helping ensure the airport’s viability into the future.

Loganair is using a 49-seater Embraer 145 jet aircraft with a flight-time of only 70 minutes.

The first flight is due to take off from the Eglinton based airport at 11.15 a.m. today, while the return flight is due to arrive at City of Derry at 2.05 p.m.

The new route from Derry now also opens up the possibility of further connections via Manchester to destinations across the world in a single booking due to Loganair’s partnerships with international airlines.

Speaking about the new start of the new service, Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s Managing Director has said: “Our new Manchester route marks a further expansion of the airline’s destination map from Derry, building our relationship with the airport and providing even more choice to customers.

“With a robust economy and diverse cultural offering, we’re excited to connect the two cities.”

Fares for the new route start at £39.99 and all reservations include 20 kg of complimentary hold luggage.

Tickets for this route and Loganair’s Stansted and Glasgow services from City of Derry Airport can be booked online at www.loganair.co.uk or by calling 0344 800 2855.