Talks with landowners over A2 dualling

The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed it is continuing discussions with land owners affected by plans to dual the Buncrana Road in Derry.

The Department said design works on the £70m project are continuing, following the most recent proposals, which were unveiled earlier this year.

The scheme will see one of Derry’s main arterial routes from the border at Bridgend to Pennyburn Roundabout widening to two lanes along its entire 4.5km length, with proposals to vest a number of properties to facilitate the project. New roundabouts and access routes for residents and businesses affected are also being developed.

A Departmental spokesperson has told the Journal: “Following the last public information day held in March, design and development work on the A2 Buncrana Road improvement scheme continues to progress in consultation with affected land owners and other stakeholders.

“Trial trenching to establish the nature and location of service authority apparatus and drainage has been completed.”

The Department spokesman said the scheme as currently proposed was generally well received at the recent public information day.

“Subject to the availability of funding, the Department aims to publish the draft statutory orders and Environmental Impact Assessment Report in 2020 for formal public consultation. The outcome of this consultation will determine whether a public inquiry will subsequently be required. Delivery of the scheme will be dependent on the satisfactory completion of the statutory process and the availability of funds through future budgetary settlements.”