Tech innovation manager Fergal Tuffy to highlight importance of 'intellectual property'

A technological innovation expert at North West Regional College has said protecting your intellectual property is critical to helping people benefit financially from their ideas.

Fergal Tuffy, from the NWRC Business Support Centre, said: ‘’Entrepreneurs and companies are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of protecting their intellectual property, be it in the form of patents, copyrights and trademarks which have the potential to earn people recognition or benefit financially from their ideas.

North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Product Design Centre will host a free Intellectual Property (IP) event at its Greystone Campus in Limavady from 12 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24.

Mr. Tuffy, who is Technology Innovation Manager at the 'Tech', said: ‘’This event will provide some insight from one of the island’s leading IP specialists, FR Kelly, on how to harness your IP and advice on protecting your ideas. It will also give information on our Product Design Centre and ways that it can help entrepreneurs and companies realise their ideas, as well as a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities at the Centre.

‘’Speakers from Invest Northern Ireland and Causeway Coast and Glens Council will also provide an overview of support programmes available from both organisations and Amplifi Solutions will give some advice on R&D tax credits.’’

The event will close with a light lunch and includes networking opportunities as well as discussing your ideas on a 1:1 basis.

To register for this FREE event log on to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/intellectual-property-clinic-tickets-71512871925

For more information about the Intellectual Property event, email businesssupport@nwrc.ac.uk or call 02871276170