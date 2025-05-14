Terence Mauri on Ethical AI: Navigating the future of leadership and innovation

Terence Mauri is a globally respected thought leader known for challenging conventional leadership models in times of rapid technological change. As the founder of Hack Future Lab and a best-selling author, Terence has made it his mission to help leaders rethink how they scale trust, resilience and purpose in an increasingly complex world.

Recognised as one of the world’s foremost artificial intelligence speakers, Terence has worked with organisations in over 25 countries, advising on the ethical adoption of AI, disruptive innovation and leadership in uncertain times. Also ranked among the top leadership speakers globally, he empowers audiences to face disruption head-on—by placing human values at the core of technological progress.

In this exclusive interview with Champions Speakers Agency, Terence explores the opportunities and moral challenges of AI, from workforce transformation and governance to the vital need for what he calls “humane technology.”

Q: Businesses across Northern Ireland and beyond are navigating seismic technological shifts. How do you see AI fundamentally reshaping the future of work and leadership?

Terence Mauri: “Change used to happen as a breeze. Now it feels like a category 5 typhoon. The story of AI is still being written. Will AI be an enabler or an enforcer? Will AI be augmented or automated? My goal is to ensure not just profit maximisation but human maximisation. I think the next revolution won't be technology—it will be more humanity in our leadership.”

Q: From healthcare to infrastructure, what are the most promising ways AI could deliver long-term transformation in our economy and communities?

Terence Mauri: “I think there are two big takeaways for AI right now for leaders anywhere.

“Number one is: how do you harness AI to lead the future boldly? Efficiency gains, transformation which is faster, more sustainable and more inclusive. Lowering costs and augmenting what we do, so humans spend less time on routine, soul-sucking work and more time on high-value, intelligent work.

“Takeaway number two, longer term, is: how can we use and harness AI to redefine and reimagine our business model? These are two exciting tailwinds for leaders to think about and turn into platforms for reimagination.”

Q: With AI adoption accelerating, how can organisations balance innovation with ethical responsibility and long-term safety?

Terence Mauri: “The writer George Orwell would have relished these times. We have meme warfare, digital skulduggery, cybercrime. According to HAT Future Lab, cybercrime itself will cost over 11 trillion dollars a year by 2027.

“What this means for leaders today is that we need to prioritise ethics alongside growth and profits. Ethics should be your North Star. Every organisation is operating at the edge of ethics, so really having a point of view about how we scale ethical, inclusive, transparent AI is a major imperative.”

Q: As AI becomes increasingly human-like in decision-making, should we begin to rethink how these systems are recognised or regulated in society?

Terence Mauri: “I think we need an AI constitution for humans. The speed of change is truly breathtaking, and that creates tremendous risk but also tremendous opportunity.

“My number one insight today is that we always overestimate the risk of doing something new—for example, working alongside AI—but we always underestimate the risk of standing still. In a world of AI, not taking a risk is a risk.”

Q: Can AI play a meaningful role in supporting social good—particularly in healthcare, education or community services?

Terence Mauri: “When used ethically and inclusively in a purpose-driven way, AI is a force multiplier. It's a simplifier, it's a clarifier, it's an enabler.

“I recently worked with an entrepreneur who's 18 years of age. She's created an app called Timeless that helps those with Alzheimer's. It uses geotagging, facial recognition, to help those stay connected and reconnected with their family and loved ones.

“This is a great example of how we can use AI to elevate what makes us more human. And that's what I'm passionate about—humane AI. AI that helps us to flourish as humans.”

Q: What should governments and organisations prioritise when it comes to effective AI governance and oversight?

Terence Mauri: “There are three big issues associated with AI governance.

Market instability. Antitrust. Data privacy.

For leaders scaling and sustaining an AI-centric future, it's absolutely imperative to make sure that you have a shared perspective at the board level on what constitutes inclusive, ethical AI.”

Q: Trust in digital systems is under strain. What are the biggest risks of rushing AI to market without adequate checks—and how can we prevent ‘artificial idiocy’ from undermining public confidence?

Terence Mauri: “One of my favourite phrases is from the psychotherapist Esther Perel, and she says we should be careful of artificial idiocy. If you think about those two letters—AI—artificial idiocy.

“When used intelligently, inclusively, ethically, AI has the potential to elevate our leadership, our organisations, our societies for the better—for example, speed to discovery for drugs.

“But when used unethically, without governance, rushing to market, it has the potential to erode trust in society, to create what I call truth decay. There are three big takeaways to think about today when we're thinking about the future of AI and its impact on digital minds, digital trust and digital humans.

“We need truth, transparency and trust baked into AI models. The future is still being written, and this excites me and creates opportunity. But we should not overlook the risks associated.”

This exclusive interview with Terence Mauri was conducted by Mark Matthews.