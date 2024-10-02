Terex Campsie in Derry celebrates 5-year anniversary and success of Female Fitter Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at Terex’s Campsie manufacturing plant have celebrated its fifth anniversary since officially opening in 2019.

The company said that during its time in Derry, its facility has “not only played a critical role in the global operations of Terex but also strengthened its local ties, contributing to the community and developing a diverse and skilled workforce in the North West”.

Since its opening, Terex Campsie has expanded from 15 employees in 2019 to over 150 today and has produced over 1,000 machines, positioning itself as a crucial player in manufacturing equipment for the waste management, recycling, and bulk material handling sectors.

“While the wider manufacturing sector, including some of our other locations across Northern Ireland, has faced market challenges, we remain optimistic about the growth of the environmental sector,” said Jonathan Hanna, General Manager of Terex Campsie.

Sophie Magee (centre) Lisneal College along with Kelly McCarter and Andrea Dempsey from Terex Campsie wearing new Terex workwear designed by Sophie.

He added: “Despite recent market challenges, our team at Terex Campsie is still 10 times the size it was when we opened five years ago—far exceeding our initial commitment of 100 jobs to the local area. This growth speaks to the dedication of our local team and the strategic importance of this facility to the Terex business globally.”

Terex Campsie has taken an innovative approach to diversify its workforce, particularly with the launch of its Female Fitter Academy. This recruitment drive successfully brought six women into assembly fitter roles, breaking down barriers in an industry traditionally dominated by men. The initiative’s success extended into local schools through a Workwear Challenge, where students designed workwear specifically for female fitters.

Terex Campsie has also become the first strategic partner in Ireland’s manufacturing sector with the NOW Group, a collaboration aimed at increasing employment opportunities for individuals with learning difficulties, autism, and communication barriers.

“These efforts are not just about increasing gender diversity—it’s about showing the next generation that manufacturing careers are open to everyone,” said Leona McGee, Senior HR Manager, Terex Campsie. “We’re proud to be leading these changes right here in Northern Ireland.”

The Terex Campsie team celebrating the production of its 1000th machine this year.

Beyond workforce development, Terex Campsie has cultivated strong relationships with local schools, colleges, and universities, offering apprenticeships, graduate schemes, and career education programmes.

This collaboration highlights Terex’s focus on nurturing local talent and ensuring young people in Northern Ireland see viable career opportunities within a global organisation based on their doorstep. The team at Campsie has also raised almost £10,000 for local charities, reinforcing Terex’s core value of citizenship and ensuring the facility is more than just a workplace—it’s an active part of the local community.

While the manufacturing industry has seen recent disruptions, the continued growth of Terex Campsie reflects its importance not only to Terex but to the broader local economy. “We’re mindful of the tough market conditions and challenges affecting manufacturing businesses locally and globally,” Jonathan said. “ At Terex Campsie, we are grateful for the continued dedication of our workforce and the ongoing support of the community, which have both been critical to our success during these more challenging times.

"Looking to the future, the site is set to remain a critical part of Terex’s global manufacturing footprint while continuing to drive positive impact within the local community.”