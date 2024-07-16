Terex confirms redundancies process under way at Derry and other NI sites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A global manufacturing company which unveiled a £12m plant in Derry back in 2020 has confirmed it is currently consulting with staff on redundancies.

The company - which employs just under 2,100 staff at various locations across Northern Ireland including at its plant in Campsie - is expected to be seeking up to 100 redundancies, although no official number has been confirmed.

There will be a mix of voluntary and compulsory redundancies and the only facility unaffected will be the Terex Global Business Services operation in Lurgan.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company, which is headquartered in the north in Dungannon, said on Tuesday: "As Terex continues to navigate market fluctuations, we have observed that the extraordinary surge in demand and backlog following the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in outstanding performance in 2023, has now stabilised. This has led to reduced demand from key global markets.

Terex at Campsie. (File picture)

"As a consequence, Terex has carefully reassessed its operational needs to align with the current market conditions and ensure viability and competitiveness of the business going forward. Several actions have been taken, including non-replacement of job roles and reducing overtime and travel. This review has now led to the difficult decision to begin a consultation process with our team members, which will involve a reduction of our workforce."

As a global company with a strong presence in the UK and Northern Ireland for over 25 years, the spokesperson added, Terex has extensive experience managing cyclical market challenges.

"Our broad portfolio positions us to navigate this challenging period while continuing to develop new products and explore new markets. This approach, along with the above actions, will ensure our leadership position in the industry, allowing us to remain a significant local employer in the region for the longer term.

"Despite this, we understand that this is an unsettling time for our team members and are committed to supporting them throughout this process. Our primary focus is to minimise job losses while managing these changes with transparency and respect for everyone involved."We thank our team members for their continued dedication and hard work during these more challenging times."

Terex opened its 105,000 square foot facility at Campsie for the manufacturing of heavy equipment for Terex Ecotec (waste management and recycling) and mobile conveyors in October 2020, creating 100 jobs.