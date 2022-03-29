The Coronas, Odhrán Murphy, Laidback Luke and Sander Van Doorn lined up for Derry's Live at the Square Festival

Blasterjaxx and The Coronas have been lined up for a weekend of music at the end of May.

In another exciting development for local music fans the festival will take place over two days at St. Columb's Stadium in St. Columb's Park.

Day one, Friday, May 27, features an afternoon and evening of electronic dance music from 4.45pm to 10.45pm.

Billed to appear are the Dutch house and electro producers and DJs Blasterjaxx, Laidback Luke, Sander Van Doorn and Tim Hox.

Early bird tickets for this event are currently available for £30 at https://www.glistrr.com/events/e/blasterjaxx-laidback-luke-sander-van-doorn-tim-hox-3265-3?ref=s2

Day two of the Live at the Square Festival takes place on Saturday, May 28, when indie and alternative rock and pop takes over.

Headlining the event will be The Coronas plus a very special guest yet to be announced. Also on the bill are the acclaimed Armagh singer Odhrán Murphy and the Cornish singer-songwriter Rue.