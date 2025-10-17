The energy market does not work for consumers - View from the Foyle

If you’ve not spotted it, then beware as your electricity bill is going to rise again this month.

Take this chance to price compare and switch suppliers, for free, but don’t necessarily blame the company whose name is printed on the bill, they are just collecting on behalf of some of Ireland’s most profitable companies.

The market does not work for consumers. That’s clear from the Regulator’s report which showed that households endure prices higher than the rest of the UK and more an a third more expensive than the EU median.

For business, it’s worse. The second or third most expensive prices in Europe with large energy users paying almost 60% more than the median.

Bills are rising due to a big jump in network costs (the wires and everything else part from the actual electricity itself) including paying for power generated when there’s no demand nearby. This is an eye watering €223m increase, taking the cost to €790.2m this year.

Also included is another £67m to reward renewable generators who took the market to court for even more money. By the end of this year, that will be £124m collected.

NIE, who have begun to rebuild their network at a cost of some £2.2bn over the next six years, reported a pre-tax profit of £181 million, a 98% surge from the previous year, leading to a £53.6 million dividend to its parent company, the Irish state-owned ESB.

How are these margins achievable in a monopoly, regulated company?

Our electricity generators made €1.2bn profit for the last reported year. Wind and solar alone made more than €509m with extreme net margin of 41%. Even coal generators made a net profit of 38%, some €432m.

Why is nothing being done to protect consumers?

We need to decarbonise our energy system. Public policy demands it, many customers and consumers wish for it. But, what’s the point in demanding billions more from consumers who struggle or cannot pay to further enrich the already extravagantly enriched?

Where is our protection, the balance? For now, consumers are cold and penniless, and our economic ambitions trapped.

Stephen Kelly, CEO, Manufacturing NI.