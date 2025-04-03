The future of Food to Go in NI: A new era of excellence
In recent years, we’ve seen a surge in demand for quick, convenient, and – above all – quality food options that cater to the diverse needs of modern consumers.
From hearty sandwiches and salads to world cuisines available on our doorstep, food to go has demonstrated that it is about offering something more than just convenience.
This has been especially evident in Derry/Londonderry and the wider Northwest, with local businesses stepping up to the challenge and delivering innovative and high-quality products that rival the best throughout Ireland and the UK.
However, beyond its role in meeting consumer demand, the food to go sector has become a crucial driver of economic growth in the city and surrounding areas. The industry supports thousands of jobs, from chefs and food producers to delivery drivers and retail staff, contributing to local employment and business sustainability. Many small and independent food to go businesses have flourished, creating a ripple effect across the supply chain – boosting local farms, bakeries, and suppliers in the process.
With this growth comes an increasing need for businesses to stay ahead of the curve.
In such a competitive market, it’s not enough to offer a quick meal; success depends on delivering excellence in every aspect of the product – whether that is from ingredients, packaging, customer service or even sustainability practices.
Northern Ireland’s food to go sector must constantly innovate to ensure it is meeting the evolving demands of consumers, and Derry/Londonderry has proved to be a hotspot for this kind of innovation.
As the Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Food to Go Association, I have seen firsthand how our sector has grown and adapted over the years. From small, family-run enterprises to much larger operations, the dedication to customer service and quality has been a common theme throughout.
The upcoming NI Food to Go Awards, which will take place this November, serve as the official recognition of the outstanding achievements within our industry. Proudly sponsored by Henderson Foodservice, the awards provide a platform for businesses of all sizes to showcase their hard work, innovation, and dedication to excellence.
It is a celebration of the very best that Northern Ireland has to offer, and I would strongly encourage all food to go businesses to enter and showcase their success. The standard of excellence among the entries last year was second to none, and we expect nothing less this year.
