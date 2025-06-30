The guide to healthy hair with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co.

Let’s clear something up: healthy hair isn’t about having a shelf full of fancy bottles or copying what some influencer does with 24-inch extensions and a ring light. It’s not about trends—it’s about understanding your hair and giving it what it actually needs.

As a salon owner and hairdresser, I’ve seen it all: split ends hanging on for dear life, clients who avoid conditioner like it’s poison, or others thinking coconut oil will fix everything (spoiler: it won’t). So let’s strip it back to the real stuff. Here’s the science!

Your hair follicles are alive!

Hair itself is made of keratin—a strong protein—and once it leaves your scalp, it’s technically “dead”. That’s why hair can’t heal once it’s damaged. No product in the world can reverse split ends (though some can temporarily seal them – like what K18 does). So the focus should be on prevention and protection, not trying to hold onto fried ends.

Healthy hair isn’t complicated. It just needs to be understood.

Where real magic happens is at the root – the follicle. That’s living tissue. That’s where you need blood flow, oxygen, and the right nutrients for strong growth. Healthy hair starts from inside your body: think iron, B-vitamins, protein, healthy fats, and a happy gut.

Scalp first, Hair second

If your scalp is dry, inflamed, flaky or clogged, your hair won’t grow properly – simple as that. It’s like trying to grow grass on concrete.

That’s why it’s so important to exfoliate, massage, and nourish with oils that feed the follicle. We look at lifestyle, stress, and even gut health because these things affect your scalp condition.

What works is small, consistent care – over time.

And let me say this: if your scalp is itchy, sore or your hair feels thin lately – don’t just buy a shampoo. Let us look at what’s going on underneath.

Protein vs moisture, know what your hair needs!

Hair is made of protein, but it also needs moisture to stay flexible. Too much protein can make hair feel stiff and brittle. Too much moisture and it goes limp or mushy.

Most people don’t know what balance they need – and that’s okay! That’s our job as stylists. We’ll feel your hair, ask questions, and work out the right treatment: whether that’s a deep hydration mask, a break from colour, the right home care or a good cut.

It’s not about trends—it’s about understanding your hair.

Heat and Chemical damage is real!

Straighteners, bleach, and high-lift colour cause micro-cracks in the hair structure. Once that internal damage is done, you can’t fully fix it – but you can protect what’s left. That’s why we push heat protection like it’s gospel. Because it is.

And if you love colour? Great – so do I. But let’s do it in a way that keeps your hair strong. That means bond-builders, trims, and proper at-home care in between.

Staying consistent!

I’ll say it again: there’s no miracle product. What works is small, consistent care – over time. Gentle brushing. Hydrating treatments. Weekly oil massages. Letting your hair dry naturally now and then. Looking after your stress and your sleep. It all adds up.

Healthy hair isn’t complicated. It just needs to be understood – and truly cared for.

And if you ever feel lost, overwhelmed, or like your hair’s giving up on you – call in for a free consultation.

Love Margaret.