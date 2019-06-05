The second wave of Stendhal acts confirmed

Stendhal Festival has announced a further raft of acts that will be appearing at the ninth annual installment of the multi-award winning music and arts festival.

Joining an already stellar line-up that includes Basement Jaxx and Hot House Flowers will be the likes of Damien Dempsey, Talos, Kila, Ciaran Lavery, Cormac

Neeson, Lisa O’Neil, Jordan Adetunji and loads more.

Stendhal Festival Director Ross Parkhill said that this selection of Acts is proof again of the amazing talent in Ireland, North and South, and added that

he is thrilled with how the line-up is shaping up, particularly as there are more announcements still to come.

“As it stands, adding quality acts such as of Damien Dempsey, Talos, Ciaran Lavery, Kila and everyone else we have announced to the first part of the line-up which includes the likes of Basement Jaxx and Hothouse Flowers, this is easily one of the strongest line-ups we have ever been able to showcase at Stendhal,” he said.

Cormac Neeson

“This year’s line-up is a fantastic mix of the familiar and the new, which as usual covers a multitude of genres and we are confident that it will make this year’s

Stendhal the biggest and best one to date. That said, we have really only gotten started on the programming announcements. We will be announcing our Thursday Night Headline act soon along with the final musical acts, we still have our comedy headline acts to announce, our family programme, along with a plethora of non-music programming which is always a massive part of the experience. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the farm in August to see all these amazing artists take to the stage and I’d like to thank them all for being a part.”

Ross also added his thanks to the organizations that continue to support Stendhal with funding so that the event can continue to grow: “Huge thanks to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Tourism Northern Ireland and Help Musicians NI. Their continued support has allowed us to grow Stendhal into the biggest event of its type in Northern Ireland and will help us to keep making the event better and better each and every year.”

Stendhal Festival takes place at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, on August 15 -17. Visit www.stendhalfestival.com