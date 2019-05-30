The Ward Sisters comes to Alley Theatre this Saturday

A phenomenal three part harmony vocal group with an amazing country tone is set to take the Alley Theatre, Strabane by storm this Saturday (June 1).

2019 has already been a very successful year for The Ward Sisters, aka Colette, Caryn and Cait, who released the Eagles classic ‘Seven Bridges Road’ which reached the top 5 in the iTunes chart both in the UK and Ireland.

2018 was the dream year for the girls who made a strong mark on the country music scene after winning ‘Best Newcomer’ at the Irish Post Country Music Awards. The girls first released ‘Mamas teaching angels how to sing’ in March 2017 in memory of their mum who died in 2013 and later released another single in aid of suicide awareness. The song titled ‘Why’ reached over 360,000 views.

October 2017 saw the release of the girls first ever album titled, ‘This is Us’.

Featuring old country classics to modern day hits, the girl’s album offers a wide range for all country music fans and it certainly does not disappoint.

Since entering the music scene the girls have stunned crowds with their incredible live performances and ability to give each song a unique and individual tone and twist. The Ward Sisters have performed across the water many times and are now working hard on their second album which will be a compilation of original material.

So don’t miss the girls and their band this Saturday. Tickets are £15 from the Alley.

For more information https://www.alley-theatre.com/whats-on