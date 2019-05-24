Third FinTrU Academy offers more graduate training places

A new FinTrU Assured Skills Academy in Derry is offering 20 training places in financial services for graduates.

Funded by the Department for the Economy, the latest FinTrU Assured Skills Academy will provide successful applicants with six weeks of industry-relevant pre-employment training at North West Regional College and Ulster University.

Participants who complete the training successfully are guaranteed a job interview with FinTrU.

Commenting on the Academy, Ann Williamson, Head of Employer Skills at the Department for the Economy, said: “This latest Assured Skills Academy in conjunction with FinTrU in the North West provides graduates with a pathway into the growing local financial services sector.

“Participants will develop their core business skills and be ready to hit the ground running and start a career in financial services. They will also receive a weekly training allowance and travel expenses and may be eligible for child care allowance.”

Leah McStravick, FinTrU Academy Manager, said: “This is our third Assured Skills Academy in the North West as we look to build on the success of our Academies to date in Belfast and Derry~Londonderry. The six-week course at NWRC will provide participants with real world skills in fields including compliance, risk, legal, operations, KYC and consultancy.

“To date we have employed around 215 people who have graduated through Assured Skills Academies. With no experience required, this is a fantastic opportunity for graduates in the North West to start a career in financial services and we look forward to welcoming the next cohort of successful applicants.”

Nicola Curry, Business Development Manager at NWRC, said: “NWRC has a strong track record of collaborating with local business to deliver real benefits. With support from the Department for the Economy, the college can provide cutting edge research and innovation expertise and also, such as with Assured Skills, high quality training to ensure employers have the people they need to keep growing.”

Michael Pogue, Senior Lecturer in Financial Services at Ulster University Business School at UU Business School at Magee said: “UU Business School is committed to connecting education and skills to industry and to that end we are always keen to be involved in delivering accelerated training and development for graduates that will help them succeed in the financial services sector and that will support the wider economy generally.”

Applications are open until June 17, 2019. No experience is required but applicants must hold a 2:2 degree or better in any discipline. Applications can be submitted via www.fintru.com/nw-academy