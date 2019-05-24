Thousands expected as first ever WallsFest kicks off today

Derry’s historic City Walls will be the staging ground for a mammoth weekend of music and cultural celebrations this weekend as the first ever three-day festival on and around the City Walls kicks off.

WallsFest 400 will see hundreds of artistes gathering to perform on the City Walls and at three consecutive ticket-only concerts at Bishop Street car park today, tomorrow and on Sunday.

The open-access free events on the City Walls, and the free ticketed concerts at the car park (with £5 booking fee per ticket) are being staged to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the completion of the City Walls back in 1619.

The sounds of local bands, choirs and singers will be joined by the music of Abba, The Beatles, Soul II Soul legend Jazzie B and, Robbie Williams, George Michael and top Irish traditional bands and acts.

There will also be theatrical tours/ performances telling the story of the city, and craft, food and bar stalls along the Walls throughout the three days.

The free entertainment on the City Walls begins at the Double Bastion at 5pm this afternoon running through until 10pm, while the R&B Night at Bishop Street car park begins at 6pm.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the festivities on the Walls run from 2pm to 9pm, with the Tribute Night concert will take place from 4pm.

Sunday’s events run from 2pm to 8pm, with Trad Fest at the car park getting under way at 4pm.

*Free tickets for the R&B Night (tonight), Trib Night (Sat) and Irish Trad Night (Sun) from Cool Discs, Foyle Street and online at Skiddle.com (£5 booking/ admin. fee per ticket).