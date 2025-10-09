Three Derry businesses named as finalists in the 2025 Good Food Ireland® Awards

It’s been revealed that three Derry businesses have been named as finalists in the forthcoming Good Food Ireland® Awards in association with FBD Insurance - the only cross-sector, food and drink awards that champion those who uphold Ireland’s culinary excellence, celebrate local provenance and honour sustainable practices.

Taking place on Monday, 10th November 2025, at Host Partner venue The K Club in Kildare, Derry will be proudly represented by Bishop's Gate Hotel, shortlisted for Culinary Haven of the Year, Brook Hall Estate & Gardens, recognised in the Sustainability Award – Agri-food, Food & Drink Producer category, and Ditty's Home bakery & Coffee Shop, nominated for Bakery & Chocolate Producer.

Celebrating agri-food, drink and tourism hospitality businesses across Ireland, the Good Food Ireland® Awards 2025, in association with FBD Insurance, received a record number of nominations ahead of the Organisation’s 20th year, which is coming up in 2026.

The Good Food Ireland® Awards are judged by an independent panel of Irish and international experts through onsite mystery inspections and detailed assessments. These experts shortlist nominees and select winners based on strict criteria, which includes local sourcing, Irish provenance, and sustainability.

Commenting on the awards, Margaret Jeffares, Founder of Good Food Ireland®, said: “Good Food Ireland® was born from a desire to celebrate Ireland’s world-class food, drink and farming champions. Many years later, our awards are now recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in food, drink and tourism experience, recognising those businesses who play a vital role in the entire Irish food ecosystem, one that fosters local pride and drives international tourism.

“From food and drink producers and regenerative farmers to chefs and tourism destinations, we were delighted to have received an incredibly high calibre of entries from Derry/Londonderry.

“This year’s awards’ theme is ‘Rooted in Taste. Backed by Trust’ and each of our finalists truly embodies this sentiment. I would like to congratulate them on already being amongst the best culinary experiences in Ireland, and wish each of our finalists well for the awards event.”

In addition to the main categories, the awards feature the Food Lovers' Choice Award, which is open to all agri-food, drink and tourism hospitality businesses, and voted for by the public. Five Food Lovers’ Choice award winners will be presented on the night, featuring winners from the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, Ireland’s Hidden Heartland, Dublin and Northern Ireland.

The Good Food Ireland® Awards 2025, in association with FBD Insurance, take place on Monday, 10th November 2025. Known as an active and trusted partner to Ireland's Food and Agri industry, FBD Insurance is, for the second consecutive year, the title sponsor of the Awards. Other key sponsors include AIB, Wine Consultants Ireland, Waterford and Tourism Ireland, among others, whose support is important in celebrating excellence across Ireland’s vibrant food and tourism sectors.

For further information, please visit www.goodfoodireland.ie.